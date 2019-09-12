Could Khloe Kardashianbe joining Kim Kardashianand Kanye West in the great state of Wyoming?

Well, if Kim had her way—and the room in her schedule—she would bring her sis Khloe with her so that they could make a new Kards spin-off. "I would do like a Kim & Khloe Take Wyoming," the mother-of-four shares with Jonathan Cheban on the Foodgod: OMFG podcast. "We went to the cutest bar and I was like, 'Khloe and I should take a job in Wyoming.'"

However, a Kards spin-off doesn't appear to be in the cards. After all, she and Khloe have their kiddos and thriving businesses to tend to. But Kim adds, "I have to say, I could move there... Wyoming is one of my favorite places."

Any plans to move there are definitely on-hold though. The Skims designer said on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon that Kanye's "dream" is to move to the great frontier, but right now they only see themselves doing summers and weekends there. That is, when they can escape their work.