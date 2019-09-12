Ansel Elgort is speaking out about the coveted acting job that went to Austin Butler.

Back in July, it was revealed that Butler had landed the sought-after role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic. In order to secure the role, Butler beat out A-list stars like Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller. Though he didn't land the part in the movie, it seems that Elgort, who next appears on the big screen in The Goldfinch alongside Nicole Kidman, is doing just fine. Elgort is actually in production on another highly-anticipated film, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

"Everything that is a good role, you have a fight for," Elgort, 25, tells the Huffington Post. "Goldfinch I had to sort of fight for. I did a lot of auditions and made sure I did a good job in those auditions. Same with West Side Story. I auditioned for months and months. I kept having to go in and prove to them that I could do it."