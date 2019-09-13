When teenager Marie Adler reported being raped by an intruder in her home in Lynnwood, Washington in August 2008, her life was upended in ways she couldn't have even begun to imagine.

Not only had she experienced a horrific and violent attack, incurring suffering both physical, mental and spiritual as the promise of safety her apartment afforded her was violated, marred with the memory of what had happened to her there, but, thanks to little physical evidence, a perceived "wrong" response to the trauma she'd claimed had been inflicted upon her, and an inconsistent recounting of events in the days afterwards, she suffered anew as both the parental figures in her life and the detectives entrusted with her case found her story to be just that, a story.

Within days, Detectives Jeffrey Mason (who'd only previously worked one or two rape cases in his career) and Jerry Rittgarn had Marie convinced that perhaps she'd dreamt up the whole thing. She eventually recanted. Later that month, the Lynnwood Police Department would charge her with false reporting, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The citation she received in the mail had been signed by Sgt. Mason himself. The decision to charge her left her lawyer surprised—no one had been accused of the crime, let alone arrested for it. It felt as though the police were making a point. By March, she'd been offered a deal. If she met certain requirements for a year (mental health counseling for lying, supervised probation, no more brushes with the law) and paid $500 to cover the court's costs, the charge would be dropped.

She took the deal.