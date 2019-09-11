So, about that The O.C. reboot...

BH90210 just ended its first (only?) season after a battle for pick up by Fox, and if there's a season two it's going to be quite something. The reboot's been picked up, but the pilot will be reshot, production is moving to Vancouver, one of the seven leads will have to be fired, and both the writer and Jennie's daughter are being replaced.

In this universe, the show was battling against a reboot of The O.C. that miraculously revived Marissa, and which Mischa Barton was passionately promoting on Twitter. This aspect of the finale, this joke about The O.C., was the most entertaining part of this finale, which wrapped up this six-episode season with a series of bummers.

Jennie's hot bodyguard turned out to be a little nuts and got her initials tattooed on his chest. Brian Austin Green's secret son turned out to not be his son, which made him very angry at his own wife, and it turns out the secret son might actually belong to Jason, who just ended things with Camille.