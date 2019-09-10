Renée Zellweger Reveals How She Transformed Into Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger still can't believe she is playing the Judy Garland.

As excitement continues to build for the upcoming movie release of Judy, fans are more than curious to see how the Hollywood actress will portray such a legendary performer.

Before the film is released on the big screen, Renée gave fans a taste of how she got into character while appearing at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

"I think that the process of the wig and the music and diving deeper and deeper to try and better understand how she styled the wig or how she did her makeup or going down the rabbit hole of YouTube and fan sites," she explained exclusively to E! News' Zuri Hall. "It just became layers upon layers until suddenly we made this film."

In Judy, moviegoers go on a journey as Judy arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. From the unforgettable hits to special costumes, fans are transformed into a special time in the performer's career.