A Very Brady Renovation Is a Genius Show

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 9, 2019 8:09 PM

HGTV might have just premiered the smartest show it has ever made. 

A Very Brady Renovation takes the entire surviving cast of The Brady Bunch and some of HGTV's biggest stars and puts them together to recreate the Brady Bunch interiors in the house used for the Brady Bunch exteriors.

Only a television miracle could make that all come together, but HGTV pulled it off. It turns out that it not only sounds perfect, it is perfect. It is a perfect show, and we demand more miracles just like this. Recreate! More! TV! Houses! 

The Brady Bunch's Eve Plumb on Cast Feuds, Reunions, Renovation and Forever Being Jan

Tonight's first episode explained the origins of this show, which had a whole lot to do with the house going on sale last November. The network bought the house without even talking to the cast, and somehow managed to get them all to sign on afterwards. Now they're each taking on their own room in the house, which require an entire second story to be added because the outside of the house didn't actually even sort of match the inside. 

They also had to add in an entire window onto the front, because fun fact, the bay window shown in the show was actually fake. 

As one of the Property Brothers pointed out, all of America knows what this house is supposed to look like, so there's no messing up on this one. 

All of this was just a joy to watch, and we were even riveted as they enlisted Maureen McCormick to decide if it was more important for the staircase to have the right angle or the right number of treads. 

E! News talked to the cast at the show's premiere, and they explained that they signed on because they knew HGTV could do it right, and based on the evidence so far, they were clearly correct. 

Hit play above to hear from Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb. 

A Very Brady Renovation airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on HGTV. 

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities

