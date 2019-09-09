Johnny Depp is on the defense when it comes to one Dior ad.

Last week, the Hollywood actor appeared in the latest video advertisement for the company's "Sauvage" perfume.

In the campaign titled "We Are the Land," Johnny was seen playing guitar in the desert while co-star Canku One Star of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe performed a warrior dance in a traditional Native American headdress and wardrobe.

Ultimately, critics and some social media users slammed the video resulting in Dior deleting the footage. Johnny, however, wanted to explain his point of view today.

"A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film. The film has never been seen," he shared at the Deauville Film Festival via The Hollywood Reporter. "There was never—and how could there be or how would there be—any dishonorable [intent]. The film was made with a great respect for the indigenous people not just of North America but all over the world."