What's that sound? It's the cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumping over the demise of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's relationship.

The reality TV star and his on-again, off-again girlfriend have gone their separate ways, E! News can exclusively report. A source says that despite giving their partnership yet another chance, they broke up last weekend.

Jen has publicly accused the father of her daughter, 1-year-old Ariana Sky, of cheating on her, but our insider insists the split had nothing to do with infidelity. "They just weren't getting along," the source tells us.

But as Jen sees it, Ronnie may have gotten a bit too close to another woman during a recent boat party. She posted an alleged photo of the woman wrapping her arm around Ron, writing, "Is this love??? Or is this a mistake??"

She shared a lengthier message on her Instagram Stories, which read, "Ron and the cast, everyone always apologize to me for saying the thing they have to say about me (sic)... But I can't take the abuse anymore... I'm the one bullied and abused by everyone just [because] I don't post the things that happen to me doesn't mean it doesn't happen!!"