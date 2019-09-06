Priyanka Chopra is planning ahead for the "Year 3000."

Okay, maybe not that far ahead. But, the star is looking forward to what the future holds for her and husband Nick Jonas. That is, after they finish with the Jonas Brothers' tour and she wraps up press for her new movie The Sky Is Pink.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," the 37-year-old shares with Vogue India as the cover star for the much-anticipated September issue. Priyanka adds that she and Nick see themselves setting up shop in the sunny city of Los Angeles, Calif. where the warm weather and ocean breeze evokes a sense of her Mumbai home.

Envisioning their permanent home must be comforting for the actress and singer considering they've practically lived all across the globe in the past year. They're currently all over the place as the Jo Bros. tour rolls on, but the newlyweds of almost a year spent much of the summer learning the art of pasta-making in Italy. And before that, they were hunkered down in the south of France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding, which was just as beautiful as their nuptials in India.