Denise Richards Claims Charlie Sheen Owes $450,000 in Child Support

Robin Marchant/FilmMagic, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's
by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 4:32 PM
Denise Richards has found herself in another legal situation with her ex.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims Charlie Sheen owes her almost a half a million dollars in child support. He denies the accusations.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Denise alleges that her ex-husband "has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children."
"During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016, he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use," the court documents also state.
E! News has reached out to Charlie and Denise's attorneys for additional comment.
"D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction. My day in court is painfully overdue," Charlie told The Blast in response to the legal docs. "She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail."
The couple shares two children together. The reality star also adopted a baby girl who was featured on the last season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Back in August of 2018, Charlie filed court documents asking to modify his child support payments to both Denise and ex Brooke Mueller.
The actor claimed that his income has "changed significantly" over time making it difficult to sustain child support payments.
"I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," he claimed in the documents. "All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings."
As a result, Charlie alleged that he no longer has "sufficient income" to pay the court-ordered child support amounts. At the same time, he is "willing and able to provide child support" to the petitioners, but not at the level currently required.
Despite their differences, Denise and Charlie appear to be able to co-parent successfully. And before joining the Real Housewives franchise, Denise asked her ex for his opinion.
"I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too," Denise shared with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I think it could be really cool.'"
