by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 10:36 AM
It was quite a stylish year.
With the final months of 2019 upon us, Vanity Fair has unveiled its annual "Best Dressed" list and, trust us, you'll recognize the names—and more than likely, a few outfits will come to mind.
From Priyanka Choprato Dwyane Wade, Amal Clooney to Keanu Reeves, the stars that made the magazine's lineup this year come from every corner of Hollywood, include some newcomers to the list and, above all, embody their own very distinct aesthetic, down to the unique accessories.
In fact, the retired basketball pro, featured with famous wife Gabrielle Union, said his signature accessory is his most overused: the fanny pack. "When we travel, I'm responsible for the travel documents," he explained to the magazine.
Not to fret—the stars on this list are being celebrated for their individual style and the array of fashion statements they've made this year, whether it be Jason Momoa's headline-making Fendi scrunchie at the 2019 Oscars or self-described "Renaissance bitch" Billy Porter's iconic Christian Siriano tuxedo gown worthy of its own golden statuette.
For fashionistas like Solange Knowles, Zendaya, Rihanna, first-time honoree Céline Dion and Jennifer Lopez, this recognition comes amid years of trendsetting. "Since that plunging Versace in 2000, Jennifer Lopez has proven that sex appeal is not the enemy of chic," 2019 Best Dressed List committee member Kimberly Drew told the magazine. "She's simply iconic."
Lena Waithe, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz,Brad Pitt, Bella Hadid, Rami Malek, Elle Fanningand Frank Oceanare some more of the big names on this year's list of style stars—and judging by their most memorable looks, the recognition is absolutely deserved.
Check out some of their standout looks below and see Vanity Fair's full list here.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The actor made an everlasting mark on Hollywood fashion with this look.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Leave it to this trendsetting pair to coordinate in pink their own way.
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
The actress gave a white suit a twist with touches of sheer black.
KCS Presse / MEGA
The Big Little Lies star made white biker shorts perfectly bridal.
Shutterstock
For his first time at the Met Gala, the performer turned heads in see-through Gucci.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals
This A-list couple always sets a new bar for dressing fabulously.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Crazy Rich Asians star brought a burst of color and fun to the 2019 Oscars in her bold Valentino gown.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The fashionista proved how worthy she was of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Awards by showing up in this standout orange two-piece look by Ralph Lauren.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
The songstress brought her style A-game to Paris Fashion Week.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Euphoria star was unforgettably—and quite literally—the belle of the ball as high fashion Cinderella at the 2019 Met Gala.
