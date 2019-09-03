Nick Jonas Insists Priyanka Chopra Knows His Age After She Accidentally Got it Wrong

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 3, 2019 3:56 PM

You didn't think Nick Jonas' fans were going to let this slip by, did you? 

In a recent Instagram post celebrating Nick and designer John Varvatos' newly-launched tequila line, Priyanka Chopra mistakenly referred to her husband as 27-years-old instead of his actual age, 26. As she put it, "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27!" 

It didn't take long for internet trolls (with clearly little else to do) to begin calling out Chopra's mistake, which should be easily forgivable given that Jonas is turning 27 in just a matter of days. The singer celebrates his birthday on Sep. 16, so it's possible Priyanka is planning a blowout bash for her beau and simply has Nick's big 2-7 on the brain. 

Nick caught wind of the drama and took to Instagram Stories with a clap back. "[Priyanka] definitely knows my birthday everyone," he captioned a meme depicting his wife as Batman slapping the internet. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

Priyanka re-posted the message and wrote, "'Nuff said!" 

And in fact, this isn't the first time the actress has been asked to address their 10-year age difference

"People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do," she told InStyle earlier this year. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

The Quantico star further discussed the backlash surrounding their relationship, explaining, "Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance. A lot of people don't understand that way of thinking. It's not a myopic thought... It's a long-term plan."

She and Jonas tied the knot in an extravagant, $800,000 wedding ceremony last December. More recently, Priyanka has joined the Jonas Brothers on the road for their ongoing Happiness Begins tour. 

Consider this celebrity couple unbothered by the opinions of their haters. 

