You didn't think Nick Jonas' fans were going to let this slip by, did you?

In a recent Instagram post celebrating Nick and designer John Varvatos' newly-launched tequila line, Priyanka Chopra mistakenly referred to her husband as 27-years-old instead of his actual age, 26. As she put it, "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27!"

It didn't take long for internet trolls (with clearly little else to do) to begin calling out Chopra's mistake, which should be easily forgivable given that Jonas is turning 27 in just a matter of days. The singer celebrates his birthday on Sep. 16, so it's possible Priyanka is planning a blowout bash for her beau and simply has Nick's big 2-7 on the brain.

Nick caught wind of the drama and took to Instagram Stories with a clap back. "[Priyanka] definitely knows my birthday everyone," he captioned a meme depicting his wife as Batman slapping the internet.