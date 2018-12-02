Talk about the celebrity destination wedding of the year!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopratied the knot in her native India on Saturday and have certainly spared no expense.

This 25-year-old pop star and 36-year-old actress, who went public with their relationship this past summer following continuous rumors, reportedly spent more than half a million dollars on their wedding festivities, which spanned the whole week.

Wedding Venue and Accommodations: An estimated $461,000, or $92,000 a night

Jonas and Chopra exchanged vows in a Western, Christian ceremony at the five-star heritage hotel Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Saturday. They plan on having a traditional Hindu ceremony there as well. According to Indian newspaper Daily News and Analysis, both the couple and both their families booked the entire hotel for the wedding from November 29 to December 3 for approximately Rs 64.40 lakh per night.