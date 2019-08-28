Netflix released Travis Scott's new documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Wednesday. The film gives fans a look at the 28-year-old rapper's life leading up to the release of his 2018 album Astroworld. From giving viewers a glimpse of his childhood to sharing behind-the-scene footage from his shows, the artist covers it all. Fans will also recognize a few familiar faces in the film. Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kanye West all make cameos in the documentary. Of course, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster make plenty of sweet appearances throughout the film, as well. The artist shares intimate footage from his daughter's birth, her first birthday party and so much more.

Fans can stream the documentary on Netflix now to see the trio's best family moments. Can't wait until then? You're in luck! We've recapped a few of them for you right now.

So get the popcorn ready!