Finally, after nearly 20 years and hundreds of heterosexual relationships, Bachelor Nation has its first same sex relationship.

On last week's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Demi Burnett reunited with Kristian Haggerty, the woman she had been casually seeing before she left for Mexico, and they quickly threw the casual aspect out the window.

Kristian's presence on the show somewhat breaks Paradise's "rules," but as Chris Harrison has said and as Demi reminds us, there aren't really any rules when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise.

E! News sat down with Demi to talk about her love story, which she says began with the knowledge that she was heading to Paradise. Kristian had been roommates with Demi's fellow Bachelor contestant Catherine Agro, which is how the the two women met, and which meant that Kristian wasn't totally foreign to the world of Bachelor Nation, and knew what a trip to Paradise meant.

