by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 11:41 AM
Fans are dying to know if Shawn Mendes is dating Camila Cabello. So this weekend, one of them just straight-up asked him about it.
The singers have been sparking romance rumors in recent weeks with recent sightings of the two out together in L.A. and the release of their new steamy duet and music video "Señorita." On Friday, Cabello fangirled over Mendes as she watched him perform at Staples Center, as seen in an Instagram Story video she posted. He also performed there on Saturday night.
During a Q&A session at the venue, a fan asked Mendes, "Are you dating Camila?" He responded by shaking his head and putting his hands to the side, as seen in a viral video posted on Twitter and YouTube.
"And if not, will you go out with me?" the fan continued.
BACKGRID
"That was the best setup to 'Will you go out with me' I've ever heard," he replied. "I won't, but I don't know you. That's why. Get to know me first."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?