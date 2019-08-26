Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Make How Much? See Forbes' 2019 List of the Highest-Paid Women in Music

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 11:23 AM

Forbes released its 2019 list of the top 10 highest-paid women in music on Monday, and Taylor Swift secured the no. 1 spot.

According to the magazine, the 29-year-old singer raked in about $185 million in pretax earnings over the past year. So, how did she make more money than your wildest dreams? Per the publication, most of Swift's earnings came from her Reputation Tour, which reportedly grossed $266 million. In addition, Swift formed a "nine-figure deal" with Universal Republic Records, and her new album, Lover, became the United States' top-selling album of 2019 just days after its release.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. Last month, Forbes named the "ME!" star 2019's highest-paid celebrity overall.

So, who secured the no. 2 spot? Queen B! Beyoncé reportedly pulled in about $81 million in pre-tax earnings. Per Forbes, the "Formation" artist made a pretty penny from her On the Run II tour with Jay-Z as well as from her Homecoming album and Netflix special.

Rihanna came in third place with estimated earnings of $62 million, and Katy Perry came in fourth place with estimated earnings of $57.5 million. Pink, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga landed on the list as well—reportedly earning about $57 million, $48 million, $43 million and $39.5 million respectively.

According to Forbes, the estimated figures are based on pretax incomes from June 2018 to June 2019. The publication looks at data from a number of sources, including Nielsen Music, Pollstar and interviews with industry experts and stars. However, fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted.

To see the full list, head on over to Forbes.

Congratulations, Taylor!

