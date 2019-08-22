Believe It or Not, Christina Hendricks Played an Iconic Role in American Beauty

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 6:20 PM

Christina Hendricks, American Beauty

NBC/DreamWorks Pictures

Christina Hendricks is revealing that she had a hand in the making of the film, American Beauty.

When the film comes to mind, people instantly think of that iconic movie poster with the red rose and a young woman's taut stomach. But little do people know that the Mad Men star played a role in the creation of that photo. "Fun fact.... wait for it...I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model.... this is my hand and another model's stomach," the actress shares

She added, "proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!"

Much like the rest of the world, stars January Jonesand Alison Brie were pleasantly surprised by the interesting tidbit of info. The Glow star exclaimed, "Whoa," while her former Mad Men co-star asked, "This is important. How come I didn't know this?" Same!

Why Christina Hendricks Chooses to Be a Redhead

Comedian Whitney Cummings added, "This is blowing my mind." 

But wait, there's more! According to the star's IMDB, she has been the voice for commercials for Baskin-Robbins ice cream from 2012, in addition to a voiceover role in a 1997 TV commercial for Visa credit card "James Bond."

Nowadays, she plays the suburbanite woman turned criminal mastermind on NBC's Good Girls, alongside Rettaand Mae Margaret Whitman

