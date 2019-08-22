Ashley Graham Shuts Down Troll Who Said She ''Struggled'' to Get Pregnant

Ashley Graham is putting one critic in their place.

It's hard to believe that people would try to put a pregnant woman down, but that's just what happened to Ashley Graham. Underneath a picture of the glowing, expectant mom, an Instagram user commented, "I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby..."

It's entirely unclear how the critic was able to come to that conclusion considering they don't know Ashley. But the 31-year-old isn't taking the comment personally. "Saw your other 'pressed AF' comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate," the mom-to-be nicely replies. "Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity [heart emoji]."

The model was probably feeling too zen to give the troll the true reaction she deserved. After all, the 31-year-old just finished a serious session of "self care" that left her "feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss."