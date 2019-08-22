by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 10:17 AM
Jordyn Woods doesn't want anyone or anything to define her.
The 21-year-old model, who made headlines this year for her involvement with Tristan Thompson, is opening up about the aftermath of the scandal. At the time of the incident earlier this year, Jordyn was BFFs with Kylie Jenner, but after a kiss at a house party with the father of Khloe Kardashian's child, things took a turn. Just weeks ago, Kylie officially unfollowed her former pal on Instagram, five months after the scandal.
After everything that's happened, Jordyn knows people are tracking her every move, wondering what's she's doing and how she's doing.
"Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self-worth," she tells Teen Vogue. "At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you."
Jordyn also talks to the outlet about social media, and how images seen online can impact a person's self-esteem.
"Identity is something everyone struggles with. Everyone wants to fit in and find their place, and it's so hard sometimes," Jordyn shares. "Everyone tries to be the same person because they don't know who they are."
Later in the interview, Jordyn is also asked about her friendship with Kylie and if they had a "friend breakup."
"What's the definition of a breakup?" Jordyn asks before searching the term on her phone. "'The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.' Those are the two things. What I'd ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'"
"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father," Jordyn says. "Everything doesn't feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and...life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That's part of the process."
