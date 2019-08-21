Timothée Chalamet Is Hailed the Internet's King With New Movie Poster

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 11:16 AM

Timothee Chalamet, 2019 BAFTAs

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

All hail the king...Timothée Chalamet!

The Oscar nominee's star power continues to shine brightly, as evidenced by the internet's reaction to his newly released poster for his upcoming film, The King. In the David Michôd—directed drama for Netflix, the 23-year-old actor is set to play King Henry V and will be joined by co-stars Joel EdgertonRobert Pattinsonand Lily-Rose Depp

While fans await the film, slated for release this fall, it's the movie's poster that has all eyes on Chalamet. Spoiler alert: the digital thirst has been real. 

Fans couldn't help but fawn over every detail of the young star on the new image, from his haircut to his jawline. 

"Jawline sharper than all of my kitchen utensils," one observer quipped in an Instagram comment. "Ready for every sweet bowl-cut second," another comment read. 

Others played up the new royal role. "What can i do for you today my king! i live to serve you! what can i do for you!" a fan account wrote. "Hail the mf king," someone else reiterated. "BOWING DOWN TO YOU RIGHT NOW AS WE SPEAK MY KING," a tweet read. 

Needless to say, the internet was on board with this poster and the star's latest project. Even friend and fellow actress Kiernan Shipka hyped the actor up. 

"YAS BABY!!!!!! MY KING," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star commented. "Also wow the jawline."

Guess we'll all be waiting patiently by our computers this fall. 

