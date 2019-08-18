Cardi B and husband Offset's daughter is such a mood, okurrrr?

The 26-year-old rap star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday an adorable, hilarious video of 13-month-old Kulture Kiari Cephus appearing to give her the side-eye or stink-eye during a trip to a clothing store. She also documented her own faux shocked reaction and captioned the clip with peeved look and rolling eyes emojis.

Cardi later deleted the video, after it went viral.

The rapper often posts photos and clips of her and Offset's daughter, her first child.

In July, Cardi shared a video of Kulture dancing to the kids' hit "Baby Shark."