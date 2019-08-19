The Big Three's connection. Jack's death. Rebecca and Miguel. Nicky. Her. The future. This Is Us has a long history of pulling the rug out from under its fans while telling a compelling story about the Pearson family—and season four will be no different.

In the new This Is Us season four key art, which E! News is exclusively revealing, the NBC drama has a warning and promise for viewers: "If you think you know what's coming next…you don't know us." The new poster comes complete with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) in bed together, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) cradling new baby Jack, Kevin (Justin Hartley) all smiles and a united Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).