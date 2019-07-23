Chrissy Metz is the keeper of all the This Is Us secrets—and they make her nervous.

Metz was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about the season four premiere, specifically about an "unexpected" twist (which she previously told E! News about).

"Well, we're going to meet some new characters, which is exciting," Metz told a caller. "And we're going to see how they're all sort of intertwined and how they all affect the Pearsons. That's a pretty good clue, that's a pretty good hint for you."