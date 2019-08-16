What can we say, we got chills...

Grease is still the word for John Travolta! On the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 65-year-old actor and host Jimmy Fallon took part in a "John Travolt-Off," in which they performed short reenactments of the star's scenes from some of his top movies, including the hit 1978 musical film—one of the most beloved movies in the United States of all time.

With the help of the "Random Travolta Generator," Travolta himself was given the task of reenacting a line from Grease, to Fallon's delight. The actor channeled Danny Zuko once more and acted out the part where the character has a surprise post-Summer Lovin' reunion with old flame Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John)...and botches it because he tries to look cool in front of his T-Bird crew.

Relive the Grease magic and watch Travolta transform into Danny Zuko once more: