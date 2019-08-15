by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:02 AM
Brody Jenner's mom Linda Thompson isn't one to hold a grudge.
After her son's ex wife Kaitlynn Carter was spotted making out with newly-single Miley Cyrus, the 69-year-old took to Instagram to seemingly address the headline-grabbing news.
"The only people we have a right to judge are our own selves...how we react & respond to life's vicissitudes, disappointments, failures & successes," the songwriter captioned an inspirational quote. "May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly."
Soon after, Kaitlynn chimed in with applause, commenting, "EXACTLY."
From there, Linda went on to make sure her former daughter-in-law knows she forever holds a special place in her heart. "@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade' I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama," Linda wrote alongside a string of purple heart emojis. "You know I love you. I always have & always will."
When pictures surfaced Kaitlynn and Miley—recently split husband Liam Hemsworthpacking on the PDA from their yacht in Lake Como, Brody took to Instagram to, well, share a snap of his own.
"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today," he captioned a picture of himself standing atop a cliff in Malibu. Shortly after, his co-star Brandon Thomas Lee weighed in, writing, "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."
"Watch out," Brody responded with a crying-laughing emoji. "Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."
Now this caught Miley's attention. As the "Wrecking Ball" singer wrote, "go take a nap in your truck and cool off."
Now back from their girls' trip, the duo are still hanging out around L.A.. But, after boding over their recent splits, neither are interested in diving into a serious relationship, a source told E! News: Miley and Kaitlynn are "truly having fun."
And while Miley remains mum on the topic, Kaitlynn has, for her part, responded to their budding relationship.Well, subtly.
She liked a comment from a fan who was defending their fling. "Just wanted to let u know that u don't deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley's 'fans'!" the fan account wrote. "U and Miley have every right to do what ever u want! If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley's happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!"
