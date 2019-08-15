Brody Jenner's mom Linda Thompson isn't one to hold a grudge.

After her son's ex wife Kaitlynn Carter was spotted making out with newly-single Miley Cyrus, the 69-year-old took to Instagram to seemingly address the headline-grabbing news.

"The only people we have a right to judge are our own selves...how we react & respond to life's vicissitudes, disappointments, failures & successes," the songwriter captioned an inspirational quote. "May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly."

Soon after, Kaitlynn chimed in with applause, commenting, "EXACTLY."

From there, Linda went on to make sure her former daughter-in-law knows she forever holds a special place in her heart. "@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade' I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama," Linda wrote alongside a string of purple heart emojis. "You know I love you. I always have & always will."