BH90210 Takes an Unexpected Dark Turn

Just when we thought we knew what was going on with this show, we found out we sure didn't.

The second episode of BH90210 found the former castmates reuniting first for a court date after their Las Vegas disaster, with Tori desperately trying to convince everyone to participate in her reboot idea. After a lot of promises, she got them all on board, and Fox was thrilled.

But every once in a while throughout the episode, we saw two random guys who were up to no good. One guy appeared to be blackmailing Jason's wife with the fact that he knew her "secret," which may or may not have something to do with her unexpected and unlikely pregnancy.