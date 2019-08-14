When Fox announced BH90210, no one really quite understood what it would be.

Sure, we knew that it would reunite the original, beloved stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 for a limited series that would be neither reboot nor revival. Rather, it would be a meta reunion of sorts, finding Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestly—Luke Perry, who passed away in March, was hoping to make an appearance prior to his passing, but his work on Riverdale meant he couldn't be fully involved—playing some version of themselves in a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque situation where their fictional selves were working on mounting a revival of the iconic Fox soap.

In short, it was confusing. Just how much art imitating life could we expect?

"All of the characters are fictionalized versions of ourselves," Spelling, who serves as executive producer and co-creator alongside fellow co-star Garth (the rest of the cast earned executive producer credits as well), explained to press at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour hours before the show launched on August 7. "We kind of wanted to leave it to the audience to figure out what's real and what's heightened."