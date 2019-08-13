Red Alert! Britney Spears Went to Target 80 Times Last Year

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 11:05 AM
FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Not even Britney Spears can resist a trip to the local Target.
Earlier this week, E! News obtained financial documents from the music superstar's conservatorship case, which requires an annual accounting of all the money going in and out of her account.
When she wasn't traveling as part of her "Piece of Me" tour in 2018, Britney enjoyed visiting a familiar retail store.
Documents listed more than 80 different trips to Target where she was able to experience all the store's offerings including clothes, toys, décor, food and more. Other stores she frequented often included Ralph's Grocery and Home Depot.
In fact, the A-list singer visited many familiar—and totally relatable—stores including Hobby Lobby, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Pier 1 Imports.
Instead of performing in cities across the country, Britney has been staying closer to home and keeping a lower profile in 2019.
After receiving wellness treatment earlier this year, the singer has been spending time with her children and boyfriend Sam Asghari. In fact, Britney was recently able to enjoy a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth with her two sons.
"Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don't remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!! Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!!" she wrote to her followers. "Such a great place !!!!!"
And although some fans may wish their favorite performer was more public about her private life, Britney assures fans that everything is a-okay.
"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear."
Britney added, "My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?