Britney Spears is one "Lucky" lady.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few photos of herself enjoying a day at Disneyland with her sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline. The Grammy winner noted the trio had a "great time" at the California park and even took a ride on Splash Mountain.

"My boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!!" she wrote in part of the caption. "Such a great place !!!!!"

It's hard to believe the boys are already in their early teenage years. As fans will recall, Spears welcomed Sean, now 13, with her now-ex Kevin Federline in 2005. The pair then welcomed Jayden, now 12, a year later.

Over the years, Spears has enjoyed several memorable moments with her boys. To look back at a few of their cutest family photos, check out the gallery.