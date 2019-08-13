by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 10:00 AM
When you know, you know!
It's no secret that Ben Higgins is crazy about his girlfriend Jessica Clarke. Whether posting photos with his leading lady on Instagram or praising her on his iHeartRadio podcast, The Bachelor star is enjoying this chapter of his romantic life.
But while experiencing Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's wedding in Rhode Island over the weekend, Ben experienced a special moment that further proves these two are the real deal.
On a new episode of his Almost Famous podcast, the Generous Coffee founder was asked if there was a time during the wedding celebrations where he imagined his own wedding. The answer may surprise you.
"Here's where it hit me. I don't know if I looked over and said it to her but I was pretty emotional right away when it came to the wedding. Ashley walked down and Jared saw her…and it hit me that this is the moment she has been waiting for and this is a miracle coming true," Ben explained. "I started crying, I started crying pretty good and Jess looked up at me and she took my hand and just squeezed it and just sat and looked forward."
He added, "This is a girl that loves me. This girl loves me. She's in it with me no matter thick and thin so that was sweet." Awe!
According to Ben, bringing Jessica as his date to the Bachelor Nation wedding was a big deal for his girlfriend. After all, she's never been a reality star or in the public eye before.
But after receiving warm welcomes from Ben's friends including Tanya Rad and Becca Tilley, the trip was a huge success.
"I don't think people realize how nervous Jessica is to enter into this world because it's intimidating," he shared. "There's a lot of attention around it and I think she feels like she's going to be consistently judged and she's not and she knows that but it's a feeling she has so this was a big deal for her."
Ben added, "She left today going, ‘Holy cow. I never realized how nice everyone was going to be to me.'"
To hear more highlights from Jared and Ashley's fairy-tale wedding, listen to the new Almost Famous podcast here.
