The "battle for Hannah" might be continuing on Bachelor in Paradise, but it's another woman who apparently inspires the potential fistfight on the ABC reality show.

In a preview for the Tuesday, Aug. 13 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the cast members learn about Blake Hortsmann's past with Hannah Goodwin before hitting the beach.

"Hannah just plays this, like, innocent card, like she has no idea why anything's happening," Tayshia Adams says. "She knows what she's doing."

But the real drama of the episode might just be surrounding Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

"A new arrival comes for Nicole," Chris Harrison says in a voiceover. "Leading to the most shocking confrontation in Paradise history."