by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 12:51 PM
When it comes to the drama in Bachelor in Paradise, you ain't seen nothing yet!
Just one day ago, E! News obtained an exclusive promo for next week's episodes that shows a massive fight on the beach.
While it's hard to see exactly who is involved with the explosive scene, Chris Harrison was able to tease us about the must-see moment.
"It is coming this week!" he shared with E! News exclusively at Kershaw's Challenge 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "Look, we have to draw the line somewhere and a physical altercation is where we draw the line. We don't mind if things get heated. There's a lot of Type A personalities, a lot of testosterone flying but it can't get physical and it did and we broke it up."
While Chris was staying mum about the specific contestants making waves, it's safe to say viewers will be surprised with who is involved.
"I think you will be surprised with how it went," he teased at Dodger Stadium. "I'll leave it at that."
JC Olivera/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge
Ultimately, this season isn't all about the drama. In fact, viewers will get a front-row seat into Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding that was filmed in Mexico.
One summer after getting engaged on the show, the couple couldn't help but return to the special place where cupid struck.
"I officiated it! You will see it very soon," Chris shared with E! News about the special day. "We brought in a whole lot of your favorites that weren't just from Bachelor in Paradise. It was a huge celebration. Their families and friends were there. It was a beautiful wedding. It was an honor to stand before them and officiate another Bachelor wedding."
And yes, the TV moment will remind fans that through all the date cards, rose ceremonies and tears, love is alive and well.
"It works! The secret sauce still works and I can tell you this," Chris shared with us. "It works again this year."
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on ABC.
