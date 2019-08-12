by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 12, 2019 2:49 PM
KJ Apa is revealing who his teenage crush is—and will always be.
It turns out that Jessica Alba is the A-lister who stole the actor's heart when he was just a teenage boy. The Riverdale star made the confession at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Hermosa Beach, where the sun was shining and the stars were spilling the tea.
But as deep as his affection may run for Jessica, his knowledge of the star's personal life isn't as vast. The New Zealand native didn't even know that the Honest Company owner is married, with three kids nonetheless. But this wasn't enough to sway the star. He quipped, "Alright, don't worry about it."
The two celebs' paths nearly crossed too. Alba also happened to be in attendance at the Teen Choice Awards. "How's my hair?" KJ joked upon hearing about her presence.
It's unclear if he was able to connect with the Fantastic Four beauty, but if he did there's no doubt that Alba would be impressed by his stylish ensemble. The CW star went for a more '80s vibe on the red carpet by wearing a suit from Marni and David Yurman jewelry. And, of course, he wore the classic Archie Andrews shocking red hair.
All in all, the night was a total success for the star. The 22-year-old and his costars went home with the surfboard for Choice Drama TV Show, although Cole Sprouse beat him in the Choice Drama TV actor category.
To see who else took home the prized surfboard, check out the list of winners here!
