13 Left-Handed Products That Are More Than All Right

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy International Left-Handers Day! Today we celebrate the southpaws of the world, who include such famous faces as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson and Prince William.
Too often lefties have to work around many right-hand designed products. With that in mind, we've rounded up an assortment of products made specifically for left-handers.
From pens and notebooks to watches and kitchen tools, these items would do Ned Flanders' Leftorium proud.
Take note of this journal specially designed for left-handed users.
These pens' curved barrel allows left-handers to see what they are writing without hooking their wrist around, and the quick-dry ink is smear resistant with an ultra-smooth flow.
No more adjusting to right-handed kitchen tools with this set, which includes a 14-inch slotted spatula, a 14 1/2-inch pot sitter, a 15-inch wok tool and a 13-inch stir spoon.
This sporty watch features left-handed pushers/crown and a round dial with rose-tone indices, blue seconds hand and three chronograph subdials in a sunray finish.
These true left-handed blades are ideal for cutting a wide variety of materials including denim, silk and multiple layers of fabric.
This paring knife is sharpened on the right hand side of the blade to allow a clean straight cut with the left hand.
This can opener rotates counter-clockwise, making it easier for left-handers to turn.
This left-handed watch features a black dial with yellow contrasts, date window at 4 o'clock position, trio of subdials and a black leather buckle closure.
Each book features 48-pages bound with a rugged three-staple saddle-stitch process
A complete set engineered to outfit left-handed female golfers with everything needed for on-course success.
This classic kitchen measuring cup is ergonomically designed to be comfortable for left-handed use.
This left-handed multi-use desk can be used as a laptop desk, meal tray, standing desk, kids' writing desk or tablet holder. It's height and width adjustable, and features adjustable slots to give you five tilting angles.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?