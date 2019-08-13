13 Left-Handed Products That Are More Than All Right

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy International Left-Handers Day! Today we celebrate the southpaws of the world, who include such famous faces as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Hudson and Prince William.

Too often lefties have to work around many right-hand designed products. With that in mind, we've rounded up an assortment of products made specifically for left-handers.

From pens and notebooks to watches and kitchen tools, these items would do Ned Flanders' Leftorium proud.