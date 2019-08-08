by Lauren Piester | Thu., Aug. 8, 2019 12:05 PM
Something's going down on the beach in Paradise.
In a new promo exclusive to E! News, everyone's freaking out as a fight breaks out on the beach, though it's a little hard to tell exactly who is involved in the fight. Jordan Kimball? Dylan Barbour? Blake Horstmann is definitely involved in some way, just based on everything that's happened so far. (To sum it up: Blake flirted and/or hooked up with at least four women on that beach before Paradise and didn't think that might come back to bite him.)
Elsewhere in the promo, Derek Peth is wondering what's missing in his connection with Demi Burnett, and Demi knows exactly what it is, as she admits to Katie: she was dating a woman before she came to Paradise, and now she's scared.
On Monday, Mike Johnson, Jordan Kimball, and Dean Unglert in all his mustached glory arrive on the beach to further shake some things up, and there appears to be a whole lot of making out to look forward to...after the first rose ceremony of the season, in which the guys get to choose and one woman goes home.
Who will live? Who will leave? And who's gonna get punched? We'll have to wait to find out!
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
