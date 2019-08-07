Bachelor in Paradise's Caelynn Miller-Keys Says Blake Horstmann ''Mortified'' Her By Leaking Their Texts

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 7:36 PM

Blake horstmann, Caelynn Miller Keyes

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The plot thickens in the Bachelor in Paradise scandal as Caelynn Miller-Keyes shares her side of the story. 

The former beauty queen is now addressing all the claims that Blake Horstmann made in his dramatic Instagram Story. Like Blake, she is sharing her statement on Instagram for all to see, in the hopes that this scandal can be put to rest once and for all.

First and foremost, Caelynn does not deny sending those messages to Blake. Instead, the contestant explains that her messages to Blake were "taken out of context," especially since they were a small glimpse into the many conversations they shared. "The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship," she explains.

However, Caelynn then adds, "I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words."

This largely contradicts Blake's accusation that Caelynn intentionally created a story that is "far from the truth." Caelynn herself insists, "I did not go on a show to ruin someone's character."

She even claims that she tried to speak with Blake "face to face," in order to address the issue. "It's unfortunate that I didn't get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless."

In regards to Stagecoach, Caelynn seemingly refutes the idea that she saw Blake as a tool for sex and nothing more, despite the texts that make it appear that way. "It's clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our "relationship" was. We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed everyday and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together," she explains. "When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking."

On BiP, Miller-Keyes shared that his actions towards her made her feel like she was a "mistake."

Caelynn, who is a survivor of sexual assault, then reveals that her hook-up with Blake has led to her "being trolled for having sex," despite her past experience. She states, "I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy. I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it."

Moreover, the former beauty queen feels it's "imperative" for her to share her side of the story, especially since it's "all over Instagram."

While the drama will continue onscreen when BiP returns next week, Caelynn says she has already "moved on" and is ready to "share the rest of my journey with you all."

