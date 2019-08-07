Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is experiencing a tragic loss.

On Wednesday, the grooming expert on Netflix's hit series shared the heartbreaking news that his cat, Bug, passed away. The reality TV personality took to social media to share a special tribute to his beloved pet.

"*Sensitivity Warning," the Over the Top author began his Instagram post, alongside a selfie of him and his furry friend. "At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away. I'm hurting so bad today I can't put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I'm with you."

He continued, "I'm sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won't be my typical happy self and that's okay. Not sure how I'm going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you."