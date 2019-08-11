By Odin's beard!

Chris Hemsworth is turning 36 today and if you went to the movies at all over the last year, there's no doubt the actor was on your screen!

After all, the Australian star picked up his hammer again for Avengers: Endgame, which was the biggest movie of the year and has gone on to be the highest-grossing film of all time. He also donned the iconic black sunglasses as the newest member of MIB in Men in Black: International.

The "Sexiest Chris" winner additionally gave the people what they wanted when he played a shirtless cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale. Okay, maybe not the part about being a cult leader, but we sure appreciated the abs!

Off-screen, the father of three has been just as entertaining this year, too! He trolled his Avengers co-stars when he made some artistic revisions to their movie posters. Hilariously, the Marvel superhero also appeared to forget how to spell his own name at his TCL Chinese Theater handprint ceremony.