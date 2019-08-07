Taylor Swift is ready to take over the 2019 MTV VMAs.

With a record-setting 10 nominations under her belt, it's no surprise the pop star will take the stage for her first major performance following the release of her upcoming album, Lover.

Swift's appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards will mark her first in four long years, having last attended the 2015 ceremony alongside her now-infamous "squad." That same night, T. Swift performed her smash hit "Bad Blood" and put an end to feud rumors involving her and Nicki Minaj by opening the show together.

As for this year's festivities, the 29-year-old ties Ariana Grande for the title of most-nominated artist. To name just a few, Swift's singles "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down" are nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Video.

Over the years, Swift has taken home an impressive seven VMAs overall, including one Video of the Year accolade and three Best Female Video awards.