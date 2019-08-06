Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Officially Broken Up Again

EXCLUSIVE!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have called it quits once again.

The 22-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old Grammy winner have decided to part ways, one year after E! News exclusively revealed that they had reconciled. A source exclusively tells E! News, "Bella and Abel have split."

According to the source, "distance" played a factor in their decision to go their separate ways. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," the source explains. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

While the A-list duo frequently travels from the west coast to the east coast, the insider says their schedules simply didn't align and resulted in them being in the cities at the "opposite times." Their increasing isolation from one another seemingly led to much friction, as the source reveals, "They have been arguing a lot recently." 

The insider adds, "[They] haven't spent quality time together in months."

But this might not be the end for them as a couple. Per usual, the model and artist seem to be taking a break for the time being. "They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects," the source shares.

Fans of the pair will recall that their on-again, off-again romance began at Coachella in 2015. At first, the low-key couple kept things casual before splitting for the first time that December. Then, just as suddenly, they reunited in February. So would be the pattern for the next few years.

So if history proves anything, it's that these two always come back together. 

