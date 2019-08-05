by Lauren Piester | Mon., Aug. 5, 2019 12:34 PM
The messier, the better when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise.
The Bachelor/Bachelorette spinoff returns for a sixth season tonight on ABC, and it's a big, beautiful disaster on a beach. That's based both on what we've seen and what we've heard from cast members like Demi Burnett, Dylan Barbour, and John Paul Jones, all of whom we spoke to after the taping of Hannah Brown's Men Tell All.
After filming for the season concluded, bartender Wells Adams said on his podcast that the season is "bonkers" and "the craziest season to date," and even said that it beats last season, during which Jordan Kemball donned a onesie and threw a giant stuffed animal into the ocean. According to Demi, Dylan, and JPJ, he was not inaccurate.
Demi Burnett, whose storyline involves the franchise's first same-sex relationship, called Paradise "insane."
"It was very unexpected, like so much drama, so much crazy scenarios, real stuff not just like pointless drama, like actual real issues," she says. "It was insane, it was fun though, and I'm really excited to see it all on TV, but America's gonna love it so much."
When asked to describe the season, she said "love hexagon," which is even apparent in the first episode.
Dylan says the season is "crazy" and we're about to see some sides of people that we just didn't expect.
"It's an absolute dumpster fire at some times, but it's also just really cute. It's really adorable," he says. "There's a lot of cool things that happen, there's a lot of cool relationships that are built."
And John Paul Jones, the most unexpected and underrated star of Hannah Brown's season, says "it may have been the most dramatic season of BIP."
Hit play above to hear more about how the stars actually fare in Paradise, and obviously tune into ABC at 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow for the season six debut.
