Prepare yourselves for what sounds like a Bachelor in Paradise season unlike any other.

Official bartender Wells Adams has returned from Mexico this week and shared a few thoughts on the season on his podcast, Your Favorite Thing. He obviously couldn't spoil any details, but what he did have to say made season six sound like it might actually be the most dramatic season yet.

"I can't comment on any of this stuff obviously, but we're in for one hell of a ride, sister," he said to cohost Brandi Cyrus.

"It is bonkers," he continued. "Like right before I left, I did like all of my coverage and interviews and stuff...they have the normal questions they would ask me, and then at the end the producer was like, 'is there anything you want to say?' And I was like, 'I think this was the craziest season to date!'"