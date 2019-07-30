ABC/Ed Herrera
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 7:05 PM
ABC/Ed Herrera
Feelings don't just go away, right?
Hannah Brown and her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron reunited on live TV at the end of tonight's The Bachelorette finale, just after we watched an hour and a half of Hannah getting engaged to Jed, learning of Jed's betrayal, grilling Jed about that betrayal, taking off her engagement ring from Jed, dumping Jed, reuniting with Jed and telling him it was definitely over, and announcing that she's doing pretty well as a single, independent woman.
She is doing really well as an independent single woman, as she said, "being on my own and growing and really taking everything that I've learned," but she was also grinning like a Cheshire cat before Tyler even came out to sit next to her on stage.
Apparently they hadn't seen each other since she let him down in Greece, but as we said and she also said, feelings don't just go away, especially when they're feelings about a guy like Tyler, who we still think is maybe one of the best guys this show has ever seen.
FOR MORE BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE DOWNLOAD THE E! NEWS APP
Tyler first gushed about Hannah, as he is wont to do, including a few accidental curse words on live television.
"I'm so excited to see her. I was looking forward to this day, actually. It was a tough break up, and it was hard, but I have so much respect for you and I loved watching the season, how powerful and strong you've been."
He said he thought Hannah was going to be "in good hands" with Jed, and it's been tough to see her go through this breakup.
"She is a fighter, one of the strongest people I have met, the world is hers. And I know that."
Then it was Hannah's turn.
"I know that with Tyler, he's been so supportive and so respectful of me, not just on our journey together but even afterwards. Our relationship was real to me and special and everything I said, I meant and I felt and it didn't just go away, and I still, like, have feelings. I'm really confident in who I am now and being on my own and growing and Really taking everything I've learned and what I want in a next relationship, but I don't know. I mean, I've always said I want somebody to be bold and I'm bold, and I make bold moves, and you're an incredible guy and I'm a single girl…so? I just thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out."
"I would love to, just tell me when, I'm there."
As the audience freaked out, Hannah said they just need to be normal people and hang out, and Chris Harrison said he'd even send a date card, and we couldn't help but think that this might have been the most perfect ending to an insane roller coaster of a season we could have possibly gotten.
The Bachelorette airs on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?