Instagram
Cardi B's daughter Kulture is only a year old, but she may have more driving experience than Jennifer Lopez.
The "Bodak Yellow" artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video of her baby girl sitting behind the wheel of a toy Rolls-Royce. The little one wore a pink dress and heart-shaped sunglasses for the ride. Her ensemble even matched her sparkly pink vehicle. She also brought along a stuffed animal for the trip and her name could be spotted on the headrest of her seat.
"Excuse me," Cardi captioned the cute clip along with a few emojis, including a crown.
This wasn't the first time fans had seen Kulture take the car out for a spin. Cardi also shared a video of her daughter sitting in the driver's seat on July 18—just a week after her first birthday.
"On my way to withdrawal money out my mommy's bank account," the rapper captioned the video at the time. "My auntie Henny bought me this car."
The car was made by Luxury Kids Car Club. According to the company's website, the cost of the toy vehicle starts at $3,000 and goes up with additional add-ons.
Kulture wasn't the only one to recently receive a new ride. Alex Rodriguez also gave his fiancée a Porsche for her 50th birthday. A spokesperson told E! News the 2019 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet starts at $133,000—not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fees.
After receiving the gift, J.Lo revealed she'd "never had a car like this" and "never driven a car period." However, she then took the car for a little test drive to get some experience.
Both stars are clearly newbies when it comes to driving. Although, Kulture has only driven a toy vehicle. She'll also have to wait a few more years until she's old enough to get her license.
Then again, her mother doesn't know how to drive a car, either. Cardi revealed she still needed to "learn how to drive" after Offset gifted her a Lamborghini back in October. Fans also watched her attempt to drive on a December episode of Carpool Karaoke.
Who's up for a little star-studded driver's ed?