by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 7:39 AM
It's been 25 years and Friends is still there for you (even if it's leaving Netflix). To celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the series premiere—all the way back in September 1994—Warner Bros. is bringing Friends to New York City with a pop-up experience.
The nostalgia-filled Friends environment has set re-creations, props and costumes all celebrating the beloved TV show. In a press release, Warner Bros. said fans will be able to stick a turkey on their heads, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliner and help Ross with the sofa pivot. There's also a space to learn Monica's tidying tips, a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and the legendary orange couch.
"It's been nearly 25 years since Friends premiered, but the fascination and universal appeal of the hit TV series lives on with fans of all ages," Peter van Roden, senior vice president of global themed entertainment for Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said in a statement. "As we celebrate the show's milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the Friends experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments."
Tickets for the immersive experience, put on by Warner Bros. and Superfly, go on sale on Friday, Aug. 2.The pop-up experience, which will of course have a Friends-themed merchandise store, runs from September 7-October 6.
The celebration doesn't stop there. Warner Bros. and Giphy are launching a Friends GIF channel with more than 2,300 GIFs from every single episode of Friends.
"We're excited to celebrate 25 years of fandom with the show's biggest immersive experience to date," Jonathan Mayers, co-founder of Superfly, said in a statement. "The Friends New York City Pop-Up captures the series most memorable moments with the characters, memorabilia, set re-creations and exclusive merchandise."
The comedy ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004 and starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Scwhimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.
Friends will make the jump from Netflix to HBO Max in 2020.
