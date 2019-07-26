Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Is Engaged

Cynthia Baileyis engaged to Mike Hill!

The TV personality got down on one knee to ask for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's hand in marriage on Friday. And, clearly, she said yes!

It all went down at the grand opening of Cynthia's new place of business, The Bailey WineCellar. The mother-of-one was surrounded by her daughter, Noelle Robinson, as well as Mike's two daughters, Kayla and Ashlee, when he popped the question with a massive diamond. Of course, the three teens played a part in the proposal too. According to People, Noelle, Kayla and Ashlee all held a cut-out of a sentence that read: "Can we be a family?"

Her guests then cheered as the reality star slipped on the priceless engagement ring for the first time.

While the time and place of the proposal surely came as a surprise, the engagement itself isn't. Since the pair started dating last year, it's become increasingly clear that they are meant for each other.