Miley Cyrus' Hot Girl Summer Heats Up With Some Seriously Racy Photos

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 1:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus can't—and never will—be tamed. 

On Friday, the pop songstress continued to push the envelope of what's considered appropriate by Instagram's standards when she shared a scandalous snapshot with her 96 million followers. Posing on a couch in a white tank top and matching thong undies, 26-year-old Miley is clearly making the most of the season's rising temperatures. 

The "Mother's Daughter" singer captioned the racy moment, "Hot Girl Summer," a reference to rapper Megan Thee Stallion's viral catchphrase. The hip-hop star's fans popularized the motto on social media, and Hot Girl Meg herself recently defined "Hot Girl Summer" as a lifestyle to emulate all year around. 

"Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU, having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc," Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. 

And it's safe to say our girl Miley is doing exactly that. 

Watch

No F--kin' Way Miley Cyrus Will Perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

The former Disney Channel darling's impromptu photo shoot continued out by her pool, where she posed in her lingerie on a rainbow pool float. 

And if Miley's recent antics are reminiscent of a previous chapter in her life (perhaps when a uniquely provocative performance alongside Robin Thicke secured her title as music's wild child), she's not willing to reengage with the past. 

Just hours ago, Miley said on Twitter that there's "no f--king way" she'd attend the 2019 MTV VMAs, where six years earlier she and her foam finger twerked into pop culture infamy. 

To see more of Miley properly celebrating her very own Hot Girl Summer, press play on the video above!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Naked , Hot Bods , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.