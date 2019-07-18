The star's outfit and moves were reminiscent of her and Robin Thicke's controversial 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance, in which she twerked in a nude-colored latex bra and underwear. As fans probably recall, while it spurred outrage from some, Cyrus was unapologetic.

Now, amid new music from the star, she's encouraging women to put themselves first. As she explained to Elle of her next album, She Is Miley Cyrus, "'She' does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. 'She' doesn't refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O."

And for the songstress, it's a good time in her life. "I feel the most powerful I've ever felt. I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I'm never performing for men," she told the magazine. "They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I'm making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don't think that because some guy thinks I'm hot he's going to buy my record. It doesn't help me. "