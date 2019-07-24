Amber Portwood Says She's "Heartbroken" Amid Andrew Glennon Cheating Rumors

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 5:19 AM

Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon

It's been a tough time for Amber Portwood.

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a cryptic post about her personal pain.

"I am so heartbroken right now…omg?" she wrote alongside an image of a shattered heart.

She also received some support from her fellow MTV moms.

"I love you so much," Catelynn Lowell wrote in the comments section. "See [you] tomorrow."

"Keep your head up!" read a comment from the Coffee Convos podcast, which is hosted by her co-star Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley. "'This too shall pass.'"

Portwood didn't specifically state what caused her heartbreak. However, her post came hours after Radar Online published a report claiming her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, started texting another woman after Portwood's domestic battery arrest.

"Amber's post was in direct response to the Radar story," an insider told E! News. "She saw it and reacted. She has had trust issues with Andrew on a few fronts. This is just one of them."

This wasn't the first time Portwood had posted about infidelity. According to People, the reality star also wrote "cheating is a choice not a mistake" on Instagram last week. However, she reportedly deleted the post. 

E! News has reached out to Portwood's team for comment.

Amber Portwood Considers Ex Gary Shirley Part of the Family

Portwood was arrested for alleged domestic battery earlier this month. In a statement to E! News, police said officers were dispatched to a residence after receiving a call about a disturbance. The officers then spoke to a male victim, who claimed to have gotten into a disagreement with his live-in girlfriend. He also accused Portwood of assaulting him while holding their 1-year-old child.

Portwood, who has since been released, and Glennon share a son named James.

After the arrest, Glennon filed a petition for an emergency hearing regarding the custody of their child.

As for Portwood and Glennon's future, a separate source recently told E! News it's "up in the air." The latter insider said the two haven't been able to see each other or communicate because of a no-contact order. However, the source said "Amber does not want her family broken up."

